    Ens. Boyd Scans the Horizon [Image 1 of 5]

    Ens. Boyd Scans the Horizon

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230720-N-KW492-1099 INDIAN OCEAN (July 20, 2023) Ens. Hampton Boyd, from San Diego, scans the horizon in the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 20, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 06:32
    Photo ID: 7923548
    VIRIN: 230720-N-KW492-1099
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 786.66 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Bridge
    USS Antietam (Cg 54)

