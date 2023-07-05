230720-N-KW492-1099 INDIAN OCEAN (July 20, 2023) Ens. Hampton Boyd, from San Diego, scans the horizon in the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 20, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 06:32 Photo ID: 7923548 VIRIN: 230720-N-KW492-1099 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 786.66 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ens. Boyd Scans the Horizon [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.