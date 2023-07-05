Royal Thai Army soldiers provide security to a landing zone during air assault operations as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2023 in Lopburi, Thailand, July 17, 2023. Hanuman Guardian is an annual, bilateral army-to-army exercise hosted by the Royal Thai Army with elements from U.S. Army Pacific. HG is designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities and enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the two armies while improving the quality of life in rural areas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paul Blythe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 04:59 Photo ID: 7923509 VIRIN: 230717-A-A3586-1008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.21 MB Location: LOPBURI, TH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Thai Army soldiers provide security to a landing zone during air assault operations as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Paul Blythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.