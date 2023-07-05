Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A U.S. Army Soldier shares best practices with Royal Thai Army soldiers on air assault operations during Hanuman Guardian 2023 [Image 2 of 8]

    A U.S. Army Soldier shares best practices with Royal Thai Army soldiers on air assault operations during Hanuman Guardian 2023

    LOPBURI, THAILAND

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Paul Blythe 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier shares best practices with Royal Thai Army soldiers on air assault operations during Hanuman Guardian 2023 in Lopburi, Thailand, July 17, 2023. Hanuman Guardian is an annual, bilateral army-to-army exercise hosted by the Royal Thai Army with elements from U.S. Army Pacific. HG is designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities and enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the two armies while improving the quality of life in rural areas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paul Blythe)

