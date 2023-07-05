Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) [Image 7 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)

    CORAL SEA

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 18, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) receive stores during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), while sailing in the Coral Sea, July 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 7923497
    VIRIN: 230718-N-FI026-1351
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Squadron 11
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT