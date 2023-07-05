USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)

CORAL SEA (July 18, 2023) The fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) sails alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Coral Sea, July 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

