A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 391st Fighter Squadron assigned to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho parked on the flightline in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Iwo To, Japan, July 10, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training which is vital to successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

