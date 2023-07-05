Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    IWO TO, JAPAN

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 391st Fighter Squadron assigned to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho parked on the flightline in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Iwo To, Japan, July 10, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training which is vital to successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 02:54
    Location: IWO TO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    F-15E
    Northern Edge
    366FW
    NE 23-2

