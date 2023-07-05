A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 391st Fighter Squadron assigned to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho parked on the flightline in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Iwo To, Japan, July 10, 2023. NE 23-2 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 02:54
|Photo ID:
|7923389
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-DU754-3126
|Resolution:
|5949x3966
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|IWO TO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
