USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in formation with Indonesian navy ships KRI Sultan Hasanuddin (366) and KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (367)

INDIAN OCEAN (July 18, 2023) Indonesian navy diponegoro-class corvette KRI Sultan Hasanuddin (366) steams in formation alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

