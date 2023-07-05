USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in formation with Indonesian navy ships KRI Sultan Hasanuddin (366) and KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (367)

INDIAN OCEAN (July 18, 2023) USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), Indonesian navy diponegoro-class corvette KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (367), and U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steam in formation in the Indian Ocean, July 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

