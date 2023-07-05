Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 18, 2023) USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), Indonesian navy diponegoro-class corvette KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (367), and U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steam in formation in the Indian Ocean, July 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 01:48
    Photo ID: 7923287
    VIRIN: 230718-N-FQ639-1038
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in formation with Indonesian navy ships KRI Sultan Hasanuddin (366) and KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (367) [Image 23 of 23], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indonesia
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Robert Smalls
    KRI Sultan Hasanuddin
    KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda
    USS Antidam

