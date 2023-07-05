Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations [Image 8 of 9]

    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Participants fold origami during an origami-making event hosted by Cultural Adaptations program at the Marine Corps Community Services library on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 23, 2023. Each week, the organization hosts new events, often relating to art or local cultural practices. This week’s event was focused on creativity, mindfulness, and finding oneself in art. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 01:47
    Photo ID: 7923276
    VIRIN: 230623-M-RY694-1192
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations
    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations
    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations
    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations
    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations
    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations
    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations
    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations
    Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Culture
    Origami
    Cultural Adaptations
    Craftsmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT