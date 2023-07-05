Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations

Kikuko Shinjo, left, a 97-year-old survivor of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, poses for a photo with a volunteer during an origami event hosted by Cultural Adaptations program at the Marine Corps Community Services library on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 23, 2023. Each week, the organization hosts new events, often relating to art or local cultural practices. This week’s event was focused on creativity, mindfulness, and finding oneself in art. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

