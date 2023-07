A volunteer demonstrates how to fold origami during an origami-making event hosted by the Cultural Adaptations program at the Marine Corps Community Services library on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 23, 2023. Each week, the organization hosts new events, often relating to art or local cultural practices. This week’s event was focused on creativity, mindfulness, and finding oneself in art. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 01:47 Photo ID: 7923266 VIRIN: 230623-M-RY694-1036 Resolution: 5327x3551 Size: 2.84 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Find yourself in Art: Volunteers participate in origami folding event hosted by Cultural Adaptations [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.