    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in formation with Indonesian navy ships KRI Sultan Hasanuddin (366) and KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (367) [Image 17 of 23]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in formation with Indonesian navy ships KRI Sultan Hasanuddin (366) and KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (367)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 18, 2023) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steams in formation with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), USS Antietam (CG 54), and Indonesian navy diponegoro-class corvettes KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (367) and KRI Sultan Hasanuddin (366), in the Indian Ocean, July 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 01:48
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in formation with Indonesian navy ships KRI Sultan Hasanuddin (366) and KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (367) [Image 23 of 23], by SN Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Antietam
    USS Robert Smalls
    KRI Sultan Hasanuddin
    KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda

