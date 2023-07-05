Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3 [Image 1 of 5]

    JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Civilians assigned to Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) start a generator in preparation for draining the surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 19, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 23:09
    Photo ID: 7923109
    VIRIN: 230719-A-ME245-1006
    Resolution: 5182x3455
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3
    JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3
    JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3
    JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3
    JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTF&ndash;Red Hill Completes Tank Tightness Testing, Surge Tank Draining Continues 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    Surge Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT