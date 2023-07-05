U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dinesh Sheonath, left, a Mobility Guardian 23 Observer, Coach and Trainer, 6th Medical Support Squadron, is checked on by Airman First Class Lindsey Lopresto, 375th Medical Group, during a search and rescue training mission in support of Mobility Guardian 23 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. Mobility Airmen honed readiness skills along with joint and combined forces during the large-force exercise across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 22:28 Photo ID: 7923072 VIRIN: 230715-F-AT883-1096 Resolution: 4528x2395 Size: 489.96 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MG23 Coalition Search and Rescue Training [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anthony Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.