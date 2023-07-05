U.S. Airmen assigned to the 375th Medical Group provide medical care to rescued members during a search and rescue training mission in support of Mobility Guardian 23 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. Mobility Airmen honed readiness skills along with joint and combined forces during the large-force exercise across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 22:28 Photo ID: 7923070 VIRIN: 230715-F-AT883-1042 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 642.74 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MG23 Coalition Search and Rescue Training [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anthony Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.