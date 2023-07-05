Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG23 Coalition Search and Rescue Training [Image 1 of 2]

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anthony Walker 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 375th Medical Group provide medical care to rescued members during a search and rescue training mission in support of Mobility Guardian 23 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. Mobility Airmen honed readiness skills along with joint and combined forces during the large-force exercise across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 22:28
    Photo ID: 7923070
    VIRIN: 230715-F-AT883-1042
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 642.74 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG23 Coalition Search and Rescue Training [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anthony Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    1 CTCS
    Mobility Guardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

