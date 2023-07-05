MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jolie Brakey, the executive officer of Kilo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, speaks with Australian Army Lieutenant General Greg Bilton, Chief of Joint Operations, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 27, 2023. Southern Jackaroo 23 is a field training exercise between the Australian Defence Force, MRF-D, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, focused on fire and maneuver tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

