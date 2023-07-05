Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 2 of 3]

    MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AR, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Dunleavy, commanding officer of Lima Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, walks with Australian Army Lieutenant General Greg Bilton, Chief of Joint Operations, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 27, 2023. Southern Jackaroo 23 is a field training exercise between the Australian Defence Force, MRF-D, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, focused on fire and maneuver tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

