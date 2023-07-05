MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ty Smith, a rifleman with Lima Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, and an Australian Army Soldier plan a maneuver route during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 29, 2023. Southern Jackaroo 23 is a field training exercise between the Australian Defence Force, MRF-D, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, focused on fire and maneuver tactics. Smith is a native of Queen Creek, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

