U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ty Smith, a rifleman with Lima Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, and an Australian Army Soldier plan a maneuver route during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 29, 2023. Southern Jackaroo 23 is a field training exercise between the Australian Defence Force, MRF-D, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, focused on fire and maneuver tactics. Smith is a native of Queen Creek, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7922973
|VIRIN:
|230629-M-IG436-1624
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.74 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AR, QLD, AU
|Hometown:
|QUEEN CREEK, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
