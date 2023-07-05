Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 1 of 3]

    MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AR, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ty Smith, a rifleman with Lima Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, and an Australian Army Soldier plan a maneuver route during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 29, 2023. Southern Jackaroo 23 is a field training exercise between the Australian Defence Force, MRF-D, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, focused on fire and maneuver tactics. Smith is a native of Queen Creek, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 7922973
    VIRIN: 230629-M-IG436-1624
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.74 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AR, QLD, AU
    Hometown: QUEEN CREEK, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D participates in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Lima
    Townsville
    Australian Defence Force
    MRF-D
    Southern Jackaroo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT