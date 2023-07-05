Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds return to Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 36 of 36]

    Thunderbirds return to Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 14-16, 2023. The 2023 JBLM Air Show and Warrior Expo, which showcased aviation and the Air Force mission to the Seattle community, marked the first Thunderbirds performance at JBLM in seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 19:05
    Photo ID: 7922833
    VIRIN: 230717-F-IH091-1018
    Resolution: 6792x4528
    Size: 20.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Thunderbirds
    Mount Rainier
    JBLM
    Washington
    Air Force

