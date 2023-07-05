Thunderbirds return to Joint Base Lewis-McChord

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 14-16, 2023. The 2023 JBLM Air Show and Warrior Expo, which showcased aviation and the Air Force mission to the Seattle community, marked the first Thunderbirds performance at JBLM in seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US