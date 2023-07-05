Colonel Eric D. Haler, incoming commander of the 782d Training Group commander, addresses his unit for the first time on July 19th, 2023 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The 782d TRG is known to be the most diverse training group in the Air Force, including courses in civil engineering, petroleum oil lubricants, hydraulics, electrical and environmental systems, avionics, and more.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 18:15 Photo ID: 7922684 VIRIN: 230719-F-NI079-4889 Resolution: 3008x2008 Size: 701.29 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 782d TRG Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.