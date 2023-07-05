Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    782d TRG Welcomes New Commander

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Brigadier General George T.M. Dietrich III, 82d Training Wing Commander, presents the Legion of Merit award to Colonel Daniel W. Lemon, outgoing commander of the 782d Training Group, on July 19th, 2023 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The 782d TRG is known to be the most diverse training group in the Air Force, including courses in civil engineering, petroleum oil lubricants, hydraulics, electrical and environmental systems, avionics, and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    change of command

