    782d TRG Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 4]

    782d TRG Welcomes New Commander

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    A robot for explosive ordnance disposal brings Colonel Daniel Lemon's Legion of Merit award to the stage during his change of command on July 19th, 2023 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The 782d TRG is known to be the most diverse training group in the Air Force, including courses in civil engineering, petroleum oil lubricants, hydraulics, electrical and environmental systems, avionics, and more.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 18:14
    Location: TX, US
