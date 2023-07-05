Brigadier General George T.M. Dietrich III, 82d Training Wing Commander, passes the guidon to the new commander of the 782d Training Group, Colonel Eric D. Haler, on July 19th, 2023 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The 782d TRG is known to be the most diverse training group in the Air Force, including courses in civil engineering, petroleum oil lubricants, hydraulics, electrical and environmental systems, avionics, and more.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 18:14 Photo ID: 7922681 VIRIN: 230719-F-NI079-4619 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.58 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 782d TRG Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.