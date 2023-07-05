Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOTG TRAP Course [Image 24 of 26]

    EOTG TRAP Course

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport a simulated casualty during tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 27, 2023. The training, part of the I Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group TRAP course, develops the capabilities of the TRAP force to enhance their capabilities recover aircraft, personnel, and equipment in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:37
    Photo ID: 7922262
    VIRIN: 230627-M-HY848-1342
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    This work, EOTG TRAP Course [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EOTG TRAP Course
    TRAP
    15th MEU
    1/5
    Marines
    CLB-15
    VMM-165

