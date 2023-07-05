U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Gallegos-Mancha, top, an assault climber assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, recovers a simulated casualty during tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 27, 2023. The training, part of the I Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group TRAP course, develops the capabilities of the TRAP force to enhance their capabilities recover aircraft, personnel, and equipment in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 7922261 VIRIN: 230627-M-HY848-1071 Resolution: 5304x7952 Size: 6.5 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOTG TRAP Course [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.