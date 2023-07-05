EOTG TRAP Course

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, escort a simulated isolated person to safety during tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 27, 2023. The training, part of the I Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group TRAP course, develops the capabilities of the TRAP force needed to recover aircraft, personnel, and equipment in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US