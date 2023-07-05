U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Morse, a machine gunner assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establishes security during tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 26, 2023. The training, part of the I Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group TRAP course, develops the capabilities of the TRAP force to enhance their capabilities recover aircraft, personnel, and equipment in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 7922254 VIRIN: 230627-M-HY848-1134 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 3.97 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOTG TRAP Course [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.