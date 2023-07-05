U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing recover a B-2 Spirit before a hot-pit refueling at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023. Bomber task force missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate their always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 15:05 Photo ID: 7922048 VIRIN: 230719-F-UN330-1183 Resolution: 8176x5451 Size: 26.93 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-2 Spirit lands at JBER [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.