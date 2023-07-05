Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Little Rock Helps the Fight Against Illicit Drug-Trafficking

    USS Little Rock Helps the Fight Against Illicit Drug-Trafficking

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230417-N-N3764-1003
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Apr. 17, 2023) -- Aviation Machinist Mate Airman Gavin Demarco prepares to launch an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the flight deck of USS Little Rock (LCS 9), Apr. 17, 2023. Little Rock is assigned to Commander, Task Force 45 (CTF-45). CTF-45 is the 4th Fleet task force charged with executing combined naval operations, building and strengthening Latin American, south of Mexico, and Caribbean maritime partnerships, and acting as a DoD ready service provider to JIATF-S in support of counter illicit-drug trafficking operations in the Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 13:36
    Photo ID: 7921779
    VIRIN: 230417-N-N3764-1003
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Little Rock Helps the Fight Against Illicit Drug-Trafficking, by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Little Rock: Back with a Vengeance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drug interdiction
    Deployment
    USS Little Rock (LCS 9)
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    CTF-45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT