USS Little Rock Helps the Fight Against Illicit Drug-Trafficking

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Apr. 17, 2023) -- Aviation Machinist Mate Airman Gavin Demarco prepares to launch an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the flight deck of USS Little Rock (LCS 9), Apr. 17, 2023. Little Rock is assigned to Commander, Task Force 45 (CTF-45). CTF-45 is the 4th Fleet task force charged with executing combined naval operations, building and strengthening Latin American, south of Mexico, and Caribbean maritime partnerships, and acting as a DoD ready service provider to JIATF-S in support of counter illicit-drug trafficking operations in the Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

