Charleston District Teams Up with Other Agencies for Nonstructural Flood Risk Management Project

The increased risk of extreme weather events, storm surges, and sea-level rise continues to threaten the ancestral lands and heritage of the Gullah/Geechee community that has inhabited these islands for generations.

