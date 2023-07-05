Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour

    Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, center, speaks with members of the Honorary Commander program during an immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 14, 2023. The Viper Demo Team performs at over 20 airshows nationwide and hosts community engagement events to inspire and recruit the next generation of pilots, maintainers and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    This work, Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Shaw AFB
    Honorary Commander
    20 FW
    Viper Demo Team
    Viper Demonstration Team

