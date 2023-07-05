Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, center, speaks with members of the Honorary Commander program during an immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 14, 2023. The Viper Demo Team performs at over 20 airshows nationwide and hosts community engagement events to inspire and recruit the next generation of pilots, maintainers and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

