Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, discusses the importance of safety features within the cockpit of an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an Honorary Commander immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 14, 2023. The event enabled community members to learn about the strategic importance of the 20th Fighter Wing mission and offered a greater perspective on the Air Force mission as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

