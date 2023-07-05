Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, gives a demonstration of the safety features within an F-16C Fighting Falcon cockpit during an immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 14, 2023. The Viper Demo Team’s mission is to inspire and recruit the next generation of pilots, maintainers, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

