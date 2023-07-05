Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maxwell Samets-Thomas, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, converses with members of the Honorary Commander program during an immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 14, 2023. When not performing, the Viper Demo Team hosts community engagement events to inspire and recruit the next generation of pilots, maintainers, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

Date Taken: 06.14.2023
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US