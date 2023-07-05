Members of the Honorary Commander program participate in an immersion tour hosted by the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 14, 2023. The event enabled community members to learn about the strategic importance of the 20th Fighter Wing mission and offered a greater perspective on the Air Force mission as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 13:20 Photo ID: 7921732 VIRIN: 230614-F-MP612-2046 Resolution: 3670x2447 Size: 1.97 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.