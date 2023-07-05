Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour [Image 2 of 7]

    Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, discusses the importance of safety features within the cockpit of an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an Honorary Commander immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 14, 2023. The Viper Demo Team worked closely with Shaw Air Force base to provide an immersive learning experience for key leaders from the local community to inspire and encourage recruitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

    F-16
    Shaw AFB
    Honorary Commander
    20 FW
    Viper Demo Team
    Viper Demonstration Team

