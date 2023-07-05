Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, discusses the importance of safety features within the cockpit of an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an Honorary Commander immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 14, 2023. The Viper Demo Team worked closely with Shaw Air Force base to provide an immersive learning experience for key leaders from the local community to inspire and encourage recruitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

