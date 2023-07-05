U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis in an F-16C Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 14, 2023. The Viper Demo Team’s mission is to inspire and recruit the next generation of pilots, maintainers and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 Photo ID: 7921730 This work, Viper Demonstration Team performs during Honorary Commander immersion tour [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Erin Stanley