The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Archer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 13:25
|Photo ID:
|7921725
|VIRIN:
|230608-N-DM308-2055
|Resolution:
|4291x2856
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Perform at the Great Tennessee Air Show. [Image 31 of 31], by CPO Paul Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT