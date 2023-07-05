Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Perform at the Great Tennessee Air Show. [Image 29 of 31]

    Blue Angels Perform at the Great Tennessee Air Show.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Paul Archer 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Archer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 13:25
    Photo ID: 7921725
    VIRIN: 230608-N-DM308-2055
    Resolution: 4291x2856
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Perform at the Great Tennessee Air Show. [Image 31 of 31], by CPO Paul Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Blue Angels

