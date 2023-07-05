Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 13:25 Photo ID: 7921724 VIRIN: 230608-N-DM308-2024 Resolution: 2288x3133 Size: 2.45 MB Location: TN, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Blue Angels Perform at the Great Tennessee Air Show. [Image 31 of 31], by CPO Paul Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.