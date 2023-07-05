Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Chaplains visits Recruit Training Command [Image 9 of 9]

    Chief of Chaplains visits Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd, Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, provided religious worship service at the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, July 14, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Miguel Barbozamartinez)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 11:54
    VIRIN: 230714-N-N0492-1050
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Chapel
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruits
    Chaplain
    Religious Ministries
    Bootcamp

