Chief of Chaplains visits Recruit Training Command

Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd, Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, provided religious worship service at the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, July 14, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Miguel Barbozamartinez)

