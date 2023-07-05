Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LPD-21 Man the Rails

    LPD-21 Man the Rails

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rylan Scott 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    231107-N-VB444-1001 Cartagena, Colombia - (July 11, 2023) - Sailors onboard San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) "Man the Rails" as they pull into port in Cartagena, Colomnia. July 11, 2023.

    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LPD-21 Man the Rails, by PO3 Rylan Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colombia LPD 21 New-York Cartagena

