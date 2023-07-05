114th Minimal Care Detachment Medical Sick Call Operations During Tradewinds 2023

U.S. Army Spc. Josh Ford, assigned to the 934th Forward Surgical Team and attached with the 114th Minimal Care Detachment, prescribes a patient medication during sick call to get troops healthy and continue with their joint training , during Tradewinds23 exercise, at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored multidimensional exercise, designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

