USS Normandy Daily Operations

230718-N-LK647-1153 ADRIATIC SEA (July 18, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Steven Sargent, right, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Nicholas Kroner, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), members of the ship’s Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) team, prepare to conduct small boat training, July 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

