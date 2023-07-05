230718-N-LK647-1030 ADRIATIC SEA (July 18, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) lowers a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) into the water, July 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 08:50 Photo ID: 7921165 VIRIN: 230718-N-LK647-1030 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.06 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Hosts ITS Carabiniere Sailors [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.