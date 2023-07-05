USS Normandy Daily Operations

230718-N-LK647-1049 ADRIATIC SEA (July 18, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Cameron Ray, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), right, prepares to embark aboard the Italian guided-missile frigate ITS Carabiniere (F-593), July 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

