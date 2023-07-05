Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Debris Removal [Image 7 of 8]

    Guam Debris Removal

    YONA, GUAM

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    USACE debris teams are out the on the island of Guam assessing the amount and types of debris that are already out on curbsides awaiting pick-up, a process that will allow USACE to determine the scope of the mission. Here is an example of the type of debris that has already been placed along the curbside.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 07:41
    This work, Guam Debris Removal [Image 8 of 8], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS

    USACE conducting debris assessments in preparation of debris collection mission

    USACE
    FEMA
    Typhoon Mawar
    Debris Removal Mission

