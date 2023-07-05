USACE debris teams are out the on the island of Guam assessing the amount and types of debris that are already out on curbsides awaiting pick-up, a process that will allow USACE to determine the scope of the mission. Here is an example of the type of debris that has already been placed along the curbside.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 07:41
|Photo ID:
|7921036
|VIRIN:
|230714-A-VS667-1470
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|YONA, GU
This work, Guam Debris Removal Mission [Image 8 of 8], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS
USACE conducting debris assessments in preparation of debris collection mission
